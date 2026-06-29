World Cup: Canada reach last 16 for first time as late strike sinks South Africa

Los Angeles, California - Stephen Eustaquio's stoppage-time winner fired Canada to a 1-0 win over South Africa on Sunday in the first match of the World Cup knockout rounds, as the co-hosts advance to the last 16 for the first time in their history.

Canada's Stephen Eustaquio and his teammates celebrate scoring against South Africa in their Round of 32 match on June 28, 2026. © IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

With both sides making their inaugural appearance in the knockout phase, the game appeared to be heading for extra time, before Eustaquio broke South African hearts with a clinical hit from just outside the area.

Canada – playing in Los Angeles despite being co-hosts, after failing to win their group – will now face the Netherlands or Morocco in Houston in the last 16 on July 4, as South Africa's World Cup adventure comes to an end.

"We felt like we could wear them down over time, and it took 92 minutes, but we got there," said Canada coach Jesse Marsch.

The manager said his team could have "made life a little easier on ourselves" by converting multiple good chances earlier in the game.

"But obviously the timing of the goal means that the win is incredibly dramatic, and I think the effect that it will have in Canada and the inspiring of people will be immense," he added.

Before the game, Marsch had talked up the "X-factor" of Canada's star Alphonso Davies, available again after a hamstring injury. But the Bayern Munich wing-back, who was yet to appear at this World Cup, remained glaringly absent from the starting line-up.

Still, Canada began on the front foot, racking up chances against South Africa's low block.

In the 22nd minute, a pinpoint Eustaquio free-kick found Derek Cornelius wide open on the six-yard line. The Canada center-back utterly mistimed his headed effort.

South Africa threatened sporadically on the counter. But in a frenetic period just before half-time, Canada came agonizingly close.

From a corner, Moise Bombito's header was cleared off the line, before Tajon Buchanan's follow-up shot was blocked by goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

Moments later Khuliso Mudau crashed into the dangerous Richie Laryea, but his penalty appeals were waved away.

That enraged a heavily Canadian crowd, and the jeers grew louder after half-time as South Africa were content to exchange deep passes under little pressure while the clock ticked down.

Just past the hour mark, Canada came close again.

Substitute Niko Sigur slid a through ball to Tani Oluwaseyi, whose shot was well-saved by the goalkeeper and looped up toward Jonathan David – but defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi just got there first and cleared brilliantly.