World Cup: England battle past Mexico as Norway stun Brazil to reach quarterfinals

Mexico City, Mexico - England battled past Mexico into the World Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, while Norway stunned Brazil in their Round of 16 match.

England players celebrate after winning their World Cup Round of 16 match against Mexico. © REUTERS

A day of gripping drama on and off the field was crowned by an epic contest at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca as 10-man England dug deep to defeat Mexico 3-2 in a match that more than lived up to the hype.

Jude Bellingham looked to have put England firmly on the road to the quarter-finals after scoring twice in 98 seconds to give the Three Lions a 2-0 lead after 38 minutes.

Mexico hit back through Julian Quinones to make it 2-1 at half-time and were given a huge boost on 54 minutes when England defender Jarell Quansah was given a straight red card after a VAR review.

England though shrugged off that setback to make it 3-1 with a Harry Kane penalty.

Mexico refused to roll over, and another controversial VAR review saw them awarded a penalty by Australian referee Alireza Faghani, Raul Jimenez slotting in to make it 3-2.

England's increasingly weary line-up resisted wave after wave of Mexican pressure to hold on for a famous victory.

"It was a crazy game. We had the occasion, everything against us, but we found a way," captain Kane said.

Man-of-the-match Bellingham described it as the "best night of my England career."

"In big pressure moments in years gone by watching as a fan, as a kid, England probably would have crumbled but we stuck together until the last second," Bellingham added.