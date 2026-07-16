World Cup: England's Harry Kane "gutted" by last-minute defeat by Argentina

Atlanta, Georgia - England Captain Harry Kane used an interview to express how "gutted" he and his team are after suffering a last-minute 2–1 defeat by Argentina on Wednesday, knocking them out of the World Cup .

England Captain Harry Kane expressed how "gutted" he and his team are after being defeated by Argentina on Wednesday. © AFP/Odd Andersen

Anthony Gordon's strike had put England on the cusp of their first men's World Cup final since 1966 shortly after half-time, a position they held until the 85th minute.

Following two last-minute goals by Lionel Messi's Argentina, however, they're going home disappointed.

"Gutted for the boys, gutted for everyone – the team, the staff, the fans," Kane told the BBC. "We played a good game, the large majority of it. When we went 1–0 up we seemed to try and hold on, which at this level is not enough."

"So, just gutted because we've worked so hard to be here and the lads have given every last bit of running, blood, sweat, tears."

Bayern Munich forward Kane, who scored six goals during the tournament, said Thomas Tuchel's men had struggled to repel constant attacks from the defending champions.

"After the goal, whether it was them putting more men forward or us not being able to match them man for man, it was just wave after wave," he said. "Lads were putting blocks in but, in the end, it just wasn't enough."

He said England had not planned to rely on defending after Gordon's goal.

"When we went ahead the messaging was to go again and get another goal," he said, explaining that England had not planned to rely on defending after Gordon's goal.