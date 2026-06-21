World Cup: Germany headed to knockouts after latest win, Curaçao hold their own against Ecuador

Toronto, Canada - Germany on Saturday booked their place in the knockout rounds of the World Cup with a dramatic last-minute goal against Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast). Meanwhile, Curaçao clinched a draw with Ecuador.

Germany took home a dramatic last-minute goal against Ivory Coast, securing themselves not only a victory, but a spot in the knockout rounds. © AFP/Cole Burston

Substitute Deniz Undav was Germany's savior, scoring a 68th-minute equalizer before calmly slotting his second in the fourth minute of injury overtime, settling an enthralling and tense game in Toronto.

The result marks the first time since 2014 that Germany have reached the knockout rounds, after back-to-back first-round eliminations in the 2018 and 2022 tournaments.

"This is exactly what we hoped for and I'm very happy for my team," Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said after the victory.

Germany's come-from-behind victory was made even sweeter on Saturday by the fact that Ivory Coast had sat 1–0 ahead of the European nation for a decent chunk of the match.

Meanwhile, Curaçao dug in deep on Saturday to secure a shock 0–0 draw with Ecuador during their second World Cup game, which was played in Kansas City. It was a solid comeback for the team, which last week was thrashed 7–1 by Germany.

Curaçao goalkeeper Eloy Room was the hero, keeping out a record 15 shots – the most ever saves in a game that did not involve extra time – as the underdogs secured their first ever World Cup point.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands stayed firmly on their course for qualification with a grinding 5–1 demolition of Sweden. The victory pushes the Dutch team through to the knockouts.