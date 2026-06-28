World Cup hype is giving soccer culture – and the US economy – a huge boost

New York, New York - The barnstorming US performance in the World Cup group stage has helped cement the appeal of soccer for millions of sports-lovers in the country that is co-hosting the tournament along with Mexico and Canada .

US fans cheer their team ahead of the 2026 World Cup Group D football match between Turkey and USA at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on Thursday. © ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP

Solid wins over Paraguay and Australia saw the US finish top of Group D with more goals for the US men's team than at any past World Cup.

"I need to remind everyone we won the group, sorry guys, we won," said head coach Mauricio Pochettino after the US slipped in their final group encounter to lose 3-2 against Turkey.

Outside the match at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, 35-year-old physical therapist Ian Bjerke wore overalls adorned with the Stars and Stripes.

"That just shows my commitment to this team," he joked of his sartorial choice. "I'm usually more into baseball, and I have to say, it's been fun to watch! The game is exciting, it's a lot more fast-paced."

Bjerke, a relative newcomer to soccer fandom, said there were still improvements to be made for Americans to fully embrace soccer culture.

"We could do some better singing, though. I feel like so many countries have better songs," he said.

Nearby, business consultant Matt Movahhed described the US team as more exciting than past iterations.

"They play a more offensive style, and I think that makes me want to pay attention more – and it probably has the same effect on other Americans," he said.