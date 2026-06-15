World Cup: Iranian national team arrives in US as Germany crushes Curaçao and Japan thwarts Dutch

Houston, Texas - Germany crushed Curaçao 7–1 on Sunday and Japan tied with the Netherlands in a tight 2–2 game an hour later, as Iran's World Cup team finally made their long-awaited arrival in the US.

Germany beat Curaçao 7–1 on Sunday despite an early equalizer for the small Caribbean nation. © AFP/Ronaldo Schemidt

Curaçao, the smallest nation to ever qualify for the tournament, made a bright start against four-time winners Germany when Livano Comenencia scored an early equalizer to give the Caribbean nation a historic first World Cup goal.

They were soon outclassed, however, as Felix Nmecha opened the scoring for the Germans and Kai Havertz grabbed a goal in each half, including a penalty.

"It took us a few minutes to get back into the game after they equalized," said Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann. "Curaçao can play football too, as we saw, and I'm curious to see how they'll fare in the group going forward."

"I'm very satisfied with us scoring seven goals and our performance for the most part," he added. "A winning start is always important and we're glad we managed it."

Meanwhile, in other games on Sunday, Japan came from behind twice to earn a 2–2 draw with the Netherlands.

Skipper Virgil van Dijk had put the Dutch ahead with a fine header in Arlington, Texas, only for Keito Nakamura to quickly level, before winger Crysencio Summerville's scored a second Dutch goal just after the hour. Japan leveled things out with an 89th-minute equalizer by Daichi Kamada.

In Philadelphia, a last-gasp 90th-minute goal from Manchester United's Amad Diallo gave Côte d'Ivoire a precious 1–0 victory over Ecuador in Group E.

Sweden opened their campaign in Group F with a swashbuckling 5–1 rout of Tunisia in Monterrey, Mexico.