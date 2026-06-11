World Cup kicks things off with Shakira performance, co-host Mexico taking an early lead

Mexico City, Mexico - The World Cup kicked off on Thursday as co-hosts Mexico took an early lead against South Africa in front of 80,000 fans in the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

On Thursday, the World Cup kicked off in Mexico City with its first match, which saw Mexico take an early lead over South Africa. © Rodrigo OROPEZA / AFP

Julian Quinones scored in the ninth minute of the opening game, confirming Mexico's early dominance in a stadium that hosted the 1970 and 1986 finals.

The kickoff launched a sprawling tournament of 48 teams that will last nearly six weeks.

The extravaganza hosted by the US, Mexico, and Canada is the biggest World Cup in history, stretching until the final in New Jersey on July 19.

It is projected to generate a record-breaking $13 billion in total revenue.

The official opening ceremony lit up the Estadio Azteca stadium before kickoff with Colombian superstar Shakira and Nigerian singer Burna Boy delighting the crowd with a performance of Dai Dai, the official song of the tournament.

But there were scuffles outside the stadium as fans pushed and shoved as they tried to get into the official fan zone in the centre of Mexico City.

The start of the action on the pitch will likely come as a welcome relief to football's world governing body FIFA, which has faced stinging criticism over the eye-watering costs of tickets – which in some cases have topped $30,000.