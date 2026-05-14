World Cup: Madonna, Shakira, and BTS to headline first-ever half-time show

East Rutherford, New Jersey - Madonna, Shakira, and K-pop band BTS will headline a Super Bowl-style half-time show at the World Cup final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, organizers said Thursday.

BTS (top l.), Madonna (bottom l.), and Shakira have been announced as performers during the 2026 World Cup final halftime show. © Collage: KIM MIN-HEE / POOL / AFP & PABLO PORCIUNCULA / AFP

Coldplay's Chris Martin is curating the show, which is a first for a soccer World Cup final.

The biggest-ever World Cup, with 48 teams, kicks off on June 11 in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced in March last year that there would be "the first-ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final."

He did not say at the time who was performing or how long the show and half-time would be.

"This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world," he said on Instagram.

The move mirrors the show held during the final of last year's Copa America in Miami, when Colombian star Shakira performed at half-time at the Hard Rock Stadium.