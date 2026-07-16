World Cup: Messi's Argentina make last minute comeback to seize final from England

Atlanta, Georgia - Lautaro Martinez scored a 92nd minute goal after Lionel Messi led an extraordinary comeback for Argentina, seizing the World Cup final from England's fingers in a stunning 2–1 win.

Argentina's players celebrate after a stunning last-minute 2–1 victory against England, catapulting them into the World Cup final. © AFP/Jewel Samad

England had been on a steady course to reach their first World Cup final since 1966 after Anthony Gordon fired them into the lead 10 minutes after half-time during Wednesday's semifinal.

A mere five-minutes out from a potential 1–0 victory for England, Messi set up Enzo Fernandez to fire in a stunning 85th-minute equalizer.

Then, with extra time looming, Messi crossed to substitute Lautaro Martinez, who headed a winning goal in the second minute of stoppage time.

It was maybe not quite up there with Diego Maradona's legendary display in putting England to the sword in 1986, but brought Argentina back from the dead and sent them straight into a contest against Spain to claim the World Cup.

No team has retained the trophy since Brazil in 1962. Now, Messi will become just the second player after Brazilian great Cafu to appear in three World Cup finals.

The game will take place at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday in New Jersey, as the first 48-team World Cup boils down to a confrontation between the reigning champions of Europe and South America.

Messi had waited until the age of 39 to get the chance to play against England, and now he will face Spain for the first time in a competitive game.

His career appeared to be complete when he dragged Argentina to glory in 2022 in Qatar, but he was clearly not done yet.