World Cup: Morocco thrashes Canada, France's Mbappe squeezes past Paraguay

Houston, Texas - Morocco thrashed Canada to achieve a stunning 3–0 victory on Saturday, knocking the World Cup host out of the competition. Meanwhile, France secured a close-call win against Paraguay.

Canada was knocked out of the competition by Morocco in a stunning 3–0 defeat on Saturday. © AFP/Thomas Coex

A "proud" Canada became the first of the tournament's co-hosts to exit the World Cup as a clinical Morocco won 3–0 to reach the quarter-finals on Saturday in Houston.

The 2022 semifinalists Morocco will face title favorites France or Paraguay as the business end of the competition approaches.

After a first half littered with more bookings than shots and with Canada on top, midfielder Azzedine Ounahi fired the opener on 50 minutes.

Canada – playing the biggest game in their footballing history – pushed for an equalizer, but Ounahi scored his second to finally see off the resistance. Substitute Soufiane Rahimi slipped in the third with the last kick of the match.

"It's a World Cup match and these are difficult games with teams playing for their lives," said Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi. "I have to recognize that Canada were impressive, they played a top match."

"It was no surprise for us, but in the second half we were able to profit from the space they left us, that was the key."

"I'm really proud of our guys," said Canada's coach Jesse Marsch. "We went after the game and they are really hurting right now, but I couldn't be prouder."

Meanwhile, France needed a second-half Kylian Mbappe penalty to break down a stubborn Paraguay side on Saturday, winning a niggly World Cup last-16 clash 1–0 and setting up a quarter-final showdown with Morocco.

Paraguay's efforts to get under the skin of France's superstars worked for three quarters of a game in Philadelphia, amid heatwave conditions.