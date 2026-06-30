World Cup: Paraguay shock Germany as Brazil and Morocco advance

Foxborough, Massachusetts - Paraguay sensationally sent four-time champions Germany crashing out of the World Cup on Monday as Brazil and Morocco clinched dramatic victories to reach the last 16.

Orlando Gill celebrates winning the penalty shootout as Paraguay qualify for the round of 16 stage of the World Cup on June 29, 2026. © IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Germany's hopes of mounting a deep run at the tournament ended at Foxborough's Gillette Stadium with the country's first ever defeat in a World Cup penalty shoot-out.

The seismic upset was the highlight of another day of enthralling action as the knockout rounds got into full swing, with Brazil coming from behind to score an injury-time winner in a 2-1 defeat of Japan before Morocco edged past the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties in a classic duel in Monterrey.

Orlando Gill was the hero for Paraguay in their shoot-out defeat of Germany, saving from Kai Havertz and Nick Woltemade to give them a crucial advantage.

Paraguay blew two chances to win it before Jose Canale blasted in the winning spot-kick after Germany's Jonathan Tah blazed his effort over the bar.

Germany had never lost a penalty shoot-out at a World Cup on four previous occasions since the 1982 finals in Spain.

"Obviously, we analyzed every player and every detail of the penalty-takers," keeper Gill said afterwards. "Thank God I was able to save two penalties. This is a privilege; we eliminated a champion."

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann, who sat stunned on the bench after the defeat, said simply: "We didn't do enough today."

The match had gone to penalties after the two sides finished extra-time locked at 1-1. Tah had seen a headed goal controversially disallowed after a VAR review in extra-time.

Earlier, Julio Enciso had given Paraguay a 42nd minute lead before Arsenal forward Havertz equalized for Germany nine minutes into the second half.

Paraguay will now face either France or Sweden in the last 16, who play on Tuesday.