World Cup: Spain ease past Austria as Portugal and Switzerland advance

Los Angeles, California - Spain advanced to the World Cup last 16 with a 3-0 win over Austria in Los Angeles on Thursday that confirmed their status as one of the favorites for the title.

Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates scoring their third goal against Austria on July 2, 2026. © REUTERS

Two goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and a Pedro Porro header sealed victory for the Spaniards, who produced their most complete performance of the tournament to advance to the next round.

Spain opened their World Cup campaign with a faltering 0-0 draw against Cape Verde, but have subsequently built momentum with each match.

With Spanish movie stars Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem in the 70,492 crowd at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, Spain were always in control against a limited Austrian side who failed to register a shot on goal.

Oyarzabal fired Spain into the lead in the 36th minute, sweeping in a low finish to crown a slick passing move, and more deft inter-play set up Porro to head home the second in the 66th minute.

Real Sociedad striker Oyarzabal grabbed his second as he coolly tucked away a low finish from Marc Cucurella's pinpoint cross.

"We played a magnificent match. I am happy because, in every aspect, we came close to perfection," said Spain coach Luis de la Fuente.

"Every match from now on will be more complicated. Every match will be a bit more demanding. We are moving into a more critical phase" of the World Cup, he added.

De la Fuente said his Spain side can still get better "in every area."

"That is our spirit – the belief that we haven't hit our ceiling yet. We need to improve naturally. We are ambitious," he said.