World Cup: US smash Australia to reach knockouts, Haiti and Turkey eliminated

Seattle, Washington - The US smashed Australia 2–0, catapulting them into the knockout rounds. Meanwhile, Brazil eliminated Haiti and Paraguay emerged victorious over Turkey.

The US smashed Australia 2–0, Brazil beat Haiti 3–0, and Paraguay managed to knock out Turkey with a single goal.
The US smashed Australia 2–0, Brazil beat Haiti 3–0, and Paraguay managed to knock out Turkey with a single goal.  © AFP/Angela Weiss

A day after Mexico sealed their place in the knockout rounds, the US emulated their fellow World Cup co-hosts with a clinical Group D win over Australia in Seattle.

A Cameron Burgess own goal in the 11th minute and a headed effort from Alex Freeman two minutes before half-time sealed a comfortable win for Mauricio Pochettino's side, advancing them into the tournament's second phase.

After an unconvincing build-up to the World Cup, the US has made a dream start to the tournament with Friday's victory, following a stylish 4–1 demolition of Paraguay in their opening game last week.

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A day of celebration for the co-hosts got even better later Friday after Paraguay's 1–0 victory over Turkey confirmed that the US would easily clinch a top spot in Group D, ensuring a theoretically easier draw in the last 32.

"It was a fantastic game again, very good first half," Pochettino said. "I think we dominated the game against a very tough team."

"When the draw happened in December, I thought it was going to be a really difficult, a really tough game."

Paraguay meanwhile remain alive in the tournament after a gritty 1–0 victory in Santa Clara, eliminating Turkey from the championship after two consecutive losses.

Brazil also took control of their destiny in Group C on Friday with a dominating 3–0 victory over Haiti that ended the Caribbean nation's chances of reaching the last 32.

Two goals from Manchester United striker Matheus Cunha and a Vinicius Junior strike sealed a comfortable win for the Brazilians, making Haiti the first team to be eliminated from contention.

Morocco secured their first win of the tournament on Friday with a 1–0 defeat of Scotland.

Cover photo: AFP/Angela Weiss

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