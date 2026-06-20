World Cup: US smash Australia to reach knockouts, Haiti and Turkey eliminated

Seattle, Washington - The US smashed Australia 2–0, catapulting them into the knockout rounds . Meanwhile, Brazil eliminated Haiti and Paraguay emerged victorious over Turkey.

The US smashed Australia 2–0, Brazil beat Haiti 3–0, and Paraguay managed to knock out Turkey with a single goal. © AFP/Angela Weiss

A day after Mexico sealed their place in the knockout rounds, the US emulated their fellow World Cup co-hosts with a clinical Group D win over Australia in Seattle.

A Cameron Burgess own goal in the 11th minute and a headed effort from Alex Freeman two minutes before half-time sealed a comfortable win for Mauricio Pochettino's side, advancing them into the tournament's second phase.

After an unconvincing build-up to the World Cup, the US has made a dream start to the tournament with Friday's victory, following a stylish 4–1 demolition of Paraguay in their opening game last week.

A day of celebration for the co-hosts got even better later Friday after Paraguay's 1–0 victory over Turkey confirmed that the US would easily clinch a top spot in Group D, ensuring a theoretically easier draw in the last 32.

"It was a fantastic game again, very good first half," Pochettino said. "I think we dominated the game against a very tough team."

"When the draw happened in December, I thought it was going to be a really difficult, a really tough game."

Paraguay meanwhile remain alive in the tournament after a gritty 1–0 victory in Santa Clara, eliminating Turkey from the championship after two consecutive losses.

Brazil also took control of their destiny in Group C on Friday with a dominating 3–0 victory over Haiti that ended the Caribbean nation's chances of reaching the last 32.