World Cup: USMNT falls to Turkey in action-packed clash but still advances

Los Angeles, California - Turkey beat a heavily changed US 3-2 with a late Kaan Ayhan winner in an action-packed dead-rubber clash that gave the USMNT their sternest World Cup test so far.

The USMNT huddles after losing their Group D match against Turkey on June 25, 2026 – but still qualifying for the knockout stages of the World Cup. © REUTERS

Already crowned Group D winners, the US arrived in Los Angeles seeking to extend a perfect start with a third win, but with more than an eye on next Wednesday's last-32 meeting against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

For Turkey, already eliminated and without even a goal after disastrous losses to Paraguay and Australia, the only objective was to restore some pride.

Despite the low stakes and substantially reshuffled lineups for both teams, a packed SoFi Stadium was in deafening mood.

For the third game running, the US got off to a dream start. One of nine changes, backup center-half Auston Trusty was unmarked at the far post from a US corner, given time to cushion the ball with his left foot then blast it home.

It was the Celtic defender's first international goal, and – at just under three minutes – the second-fastest by the US at a World Cup.

But Turkey did not surrender. Having not scored in 62 efforts across their first two games, it was 63rd time lucky for the Turks, and their star man Arda Guler.

The Real Madrid forward duped Mark McKenzie with a clever dummy, allowing the ball to run down the right flank to Baris Alper Yilmaz. Yilmaz crossed it back into Guler, who smashed it past Matt Turner to equalize in the 10th minute.

With Brad Pitt and Edward Norton among the Hollywood crowd, the game threatened to become a fight club, as Turkey's bench rushed the field to protest a foul by the combative Sebastian Berhalter, who earned a yellow.

The USMNT thought they had restored the lead, Mark McKenzie the second center-back to put the ball in the net. But his sharp response to Ricardo Pepi's saved shot was ruled offside.

In the 31st minute, the US found themselves behind for the first time this World Cup.

Guler spotted Eren Elmali's overlapping run, feeding it to the wing-back who cut the ball back from the left byline to Yilmaz, who steered it beyond the keeper.