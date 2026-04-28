Zohran Mamdani unveils free New York fan zones for World Cup viewing

New York, New York - World Cup fans in New York will be able to see games in free fan zones, organizers and city officials announced Tuesday amid worries about the sky-high cost of watching this premier sporting event.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park on April 27, 2026. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

New York is among the host cities for the World Cup, which is being shared by the US, Mexico, and Canada starting June 11.

Fans expressed outrage last week when it was announced that round-trip train tickets to MetLife Stadium, which will host eight games including the tournament final, will cost $150, compared to $12.90 normally.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani says he is trying to make the World Cup more affordable for New Yorkers.

So each of the city's five boroughs will have a free-of-charge fan zone for people to watch games live as well as enjoy local food offerings and cultural events.

"These events were not initially set to be free, but the world's game should belong to the world," the mayor said at a news conference.

"So we made the decision together for fans to be able to watch together without having to spend a dollar," Mamdani added.

The local transport company New Jersey Transit has defended the short $150 rides to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey by saying it will cost nearly $50 million to run trains to that 78,000-seat venue.

Asked about this on Monday, Mamdani complained that city authorities are being forced to foot transportation costs even as the tournament is forecast to bring in $11 billion in revenue for FIFA.

This is the amount that the soccer's world governing body FIFA projects to take in revenue from this tournament.