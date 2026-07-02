Naomi Osaka serves up latest bold fashion statement as she breezes through Wimbledon round two
London, UK - Four-time grand slam champion Naomi Osaka continued to turn on the style at Wimbledon as she eased into the third round with a straight-sets win over Anastasia Gasanova.
Two days after wearing a Kill Bill-inspired kimono ahead of her opening match, the Japanese 14th seed again turned heads, sporting a white jacket with floral decoration and a long train which trailed behind her.
The latest elaborate outfit caught the attention of spectators and photographers as Osaka walked to Court Two, where she required just an hour and seven minutes to wrap up a 6-3, 6-2 victory over the Russian world number 225.
Osaka’s train was attached to her waist by an obi – a wide, decorative belt traditionally worn with kimono.
"I feel like my inspiration can be anything," said the 28-year-old, who was born in Osaka, Japan, to a Haitian father and Japanese mother and spent most of her childhood in Florida.
"I took a trip to Japan one day (and) then obviously you go to Harajuku (a district of Tokyo famous for fashion and cosplay culture), and you see everyone expressing themselves through clothes."
"It was just so cool and colorful. That stuck out to me a lot. I kind of used that in my fashion experimentation."
"I don’t really ever have a plan when it comes to clothes. I think it’s Okay to try something and fail, but I’d rather just try it and see how it goes."
Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and more progress at Wimbledon
World number 65 Daria Kasatkina – a Wimbledon quarter-finalist in 2018 – awaits Osaka after she came back from a set down to defeat Indonesia’s Janice Tjen 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 6-4.
Twice grand slam champion Coco Gauff survived a major scare by scraping through on a third-set tie-break against Argentinian world number 56 Solana Sierra.
The seventh seed was in danger of becoming the most high-profile casualty of the opening two rounds after falling 5-3 down in the deciding set and then 7-4 behind in the 10-point tie-break.
But, with her Wimbledon woes on the verge of continuing, she clawed herself back from the brink, winning six points in a row to progress 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (9-7) on Court One.
Gauff, who triumphed at the 2023 US Open and 2025 French Open, has never progressed beyond the fourth round at the All England Club.
The 22-year-old US star will take on compatriot Claire Liu in the third round.
Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko backed up her first-round win over Britain’s Harriet Dart by defeating Antonia Ruzic 6-2, 6-0.
Croatian Ruzic was initially drawn to face Emma Raducanu in round one before overcoming Latvian lucky loser Darja Semenistaja following the injury withdrawal of the British number one.
Wimbledon debutant Mananchaya Sawangkaew also progressed – in far less fortuitous fashion than her first-round match.
The Thai qualifier, who claimed a maiden win at grand slam level on Monday after French Open runner-up Maja Chwalinska injured herself on match point, beat American Alycia Parks 7-5, 6-0.
US fourth seed Jessica Pegula defeated Spain’s Sara Sorribes 7-6 (8-6), 6-1, while 10th seed Karolina Muchova and 11th seed Belinda Bencic were other straight-set victors.
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS