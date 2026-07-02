Naomi Osaka serves up latest bold fashion statement as she breezes through Wimbledon round two

London, UK - Four-time grand slam champion Naomi Osaka continued to turn on the style at Wimbledon as she eased into the third round with a straight-sets win over Anastasia Gasanova.

Japan's Naomi Osaka (pictured) walks onto the court ahead of her Wimbledon second round match against Russia's Anastasia Gasanova on July 1, 2026. © Collage: REUTERS

Two days after wearing a Kill Bill-inspired kimono ahead of her opening match, the Japanese 14th seed again turned heads, sporting a white jacket with floral decoration and a long train which trailed behind her.

The latest elaborate outfit caught the attention of spectators and photographers as Osaka walked to Court Two, where she required just an hour and seven minutes to wrap up a 6-3, 6-2 victory over the Russian world number 225.

Osaka’s train was attached to her waist by an obi – a wide, decorative belt traditionally worn with kimono.

"I feel like my inspiration can be anything," said the 28-year-old, who was born in Osaka, Japan, to a Haitian father and Japanese mother and spent most of her childhood in Florida.

"I took a trip to Japan one day (and) then obviously you go to Harajuku (a district of Tokyo famous for fashion and cosplay culture), and you see everyone expressing themselves through clothes."

"It was just so cool and colorful. That stuck out to me a lot. I kind of used that in my fashion experimentation."

"I don’t really ever have a plan when it comes to clothes. I think it’s Okay to try something and fail, but I’d rather just try it and see how it goes."