Osaka talks Serena Williams comeback rumors: "I'll be very entertained"

Paris, France - Naomi Osaka said she would be "entertained" by a return to tennis from Serena Williams , after media reports claimed the American great could play doubles at the Queen's tournament in London next month.

Naomi Osaka (r.) weighed in on those Serena Williams comeback rumors as she continues her run in the French Open. © Collage: Gonzalo Marroquin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Sebastien DUPUY / AFP

The 44-year-old has not played since a third-round loss at the 2022 US Open left her one short of the all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, jointly held by Margaret Court and Novak Djokovic.

She said at the time she did not want to use the word "retiring" but instead explained she was "evolving" away from tennis.

"I don't really care about tennis. I think it's good for me. I'll be very entertained," said Osaka at the French Open when asked if she would watch a comeback match from Serena.

"But I mean, overall, the scope of it, I think it will bring people to watch tennis, which she always does bring an audience with her.

"So, yeah, I think it's good. I'm going to be tuned into the first match, for sure. I think a lot of people are.

"I feel like for me, everyone knows Serena and Venus were my role models growing up, so it's going to be cool to see her on the grounds again."

Williams fuelled rumors she could be planning a comeback after registering with the sport's drug-testing body last December.

At the time, she denied she was planning a return to competitive tennis by posting on social media: "Omg yall, I'm NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy."