Roger Federer to play in US Open exhibition event in emotional return

New York, New York - Roger Federer will play in a US Open one-night exhibition event that also includes long-time rivals Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, and Andy Roddick, the US Tennis Association said on Monday.

Roger Federer participates in a celebrity doubles match at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament on October 10, 2025. © HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP

The 44-year-old retired Swiss superstar, who won five of his 20 Grand Slam singles titles in New York, will play in Roger Federer: An Icon Returns to New York on August 25 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Federer last played in the US Open in 2019, reaching the quarter-finals. He won at Flushing Meadows from 2004 through 2008, the only player to capture five consecutive singles titles on the New York hard courts.

"The US Open has always been one of the most special tournaments for me," Federer said in a statement. "So many unforgettable moments of my career happened in New York, and Arthur Ashe Stadium is a place that means a great deal to me."

"I've missed being part of that atmosphere and feeling the incredible energy that the fans bring every year. To return to Arthur Ashe and share the evening with Andy, Andre and John makes it even more meaningful."

"I'm looking forward to celebrating those memories, seeing the fans again, and enjoying a very special night together."