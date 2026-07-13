Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner outlasts Alexander Zverev to win second straight title

London, UK - Jannik Sinner was at his clinical best as he successfully defended his Wimbledon title with a bruising four-set victory over French Open champion Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final.

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates with the Wimbledon trophy after winning his final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev on June 12, 2026. © REUTERS

The world number one recovered from losing the first set in a match largely dominated by serve, eventually wearing Zverev down to secure a 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (7/2), 6-3, 6-4 win.

"You can feel the nerves on Sunday morning, it is a very special place," said Sinner, who saved the only break point he faced on Centre Court. "You never know how many times you are going to come back. I never take it for granted."

The Italian was rewarded for his perseverance in an attritional contest with his first Grand Slam title since lifting the trophy at the All England Club 12 months ago.

Sinner's fifth Slam crown is just two behind the majors tally of his injured rival Carlos Alcaraz after notching his 100th match win at tennis' four biggest events.

He hit 58 winners against only 25 unforced errors in three hours and 46 minutes on Centre Court, refusing to buckle against an in-form Zverev who brought a 13-match winning streak at the Slams into the final.

"It has been an amazing final once again. It takes two players," added Sinner, who banks the winner's prize of £3.6 million ($4.8 million).

"I'm very happy about the win but I'm mostly very happy about the level we played."