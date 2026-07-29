Apple reaches major new market capitalization milestone

New York, New York - Apple became only the second company to break the $5-trillion market capitalization mark on Tuesday.

Apple remains the most valuable company on the US stock market. © BRANDON BELL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The decisive factor in US trading was a temporary rise in the share price of almost 2% to a record high of $342.89 per share.

Afterwards, Apple's share price initially fell back to just below the five-trillion mark.

Nevertheless, it remains the most valuable company on the US stock market, ahead of chip specialist Nvidia.

Nvidia had previously been the only company to reach a market capitalization of $5 trillion.

At its peak in mid-May, the pioneer in artificial intelligence chips was worth around $5.7 trillion.

However, in recent weeks, share prices of AI companies have fallen following renewed doubts about the sustainability of the costly boom in AI infrastructure.

Apple's share price, by contrast, has been on an upward trend.