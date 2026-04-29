Cafe run by AI opens in Stockholm as experiment by San Francisco-based startup

Stockholm, Sweden - The avocado toasts and baristas making foamy lattes make it look like any other cafe, except at this one, located in a Stockholm residential neighborhood, artificial intelligence is running the place.

Hanna Petersson of Andon Labs’ technical staff speaks with the AI assistant Mona, running on Google Gemini, at the Andon Café in Stockholm on April 27, 2026. © JONATHAN NACKSTRAND / AFP

The cafe features a minimalist design: a few tables decorated with small plants and gray walls.

Behind the counter is barista Kajetan Grzelczak who was hired by "Mona," the AI cafe manager – which is powered by Google's Gemini.

Grzelczak told AFP that "ordering isn't really her best suit."

"So, I made for her... a wall of shame," he said, pointing to shelves behind him.

The wall display showcases some of Mona's unnecessary purchases, including 10 liters (2.6 gallons) of cooking oil or 15 kilograms (33 pounds) of canned tomatoes.

Grzelczak laments that he can't use those for anything that "Mona" has put on the menu.

Orders can either be placed with Mona or one of the employees.

In one corner, a large screen shows the cafe's revenue and balance in real time, and a phone lets customers talk to Mona.

The screen also displays a description of the unusual cafe – which is an experiment by San Francisco–based startup Andon Labs.