The trip of a lifetime: A German journalist's adventures across the US on a Vespa

Germany - One journalist had the adventure of a lifetime: a roadtrip by Vespa across the US for six months straight. And one stop felt a lot like home.

Bernd Rippert (65) poses with his Vespa in front of the Karl Marx head. © Kristin Schmidt

Former TAG24 DE editor Bernd Rippert, aged 65, and his wife Heidi, aged 64, circumnavigated the US on their Vespa in six months.

16,727 miles, 39 states, one accident - the traveler from Chemnitz, Germany went through it all.

Bernd Rippert left the TAG24 editorial team in the summer of 2024. Saying goodbye also meant moving on - in his case, across the ocean.

So that fall, Bernd and Heidi began to prepare for their epic roadtrip, with research, applying for documents, and lots of planning.

"Americans noticed me on Facebook and waited for us, took us on trips and invited us to dinner," said Bernd of his adventure.

The pair were no strangers to Vespa travel, they've been riding across Europe by bike since 2011 – back then on a Vespa with 12-horsepower.

For his big trip to the US, Bernd bought a lime green Vespa with 300 cc and even got a motorcycle license.

He shipped the Italian ride overseas before the trip began. And in April 2025, he set off from Orlando to the South, then to the West, to the North, and back.

"We took this route to avoid hurricanes and tornadoes," explained Bernd.