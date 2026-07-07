Toyota to invest billions in Texas and move production from Mexico

San Antonio, Texas - Japanese auto giant Toyota said Tuesday it will shift production of its mid-size Tacoma pick-up truck from Mexico to the US as part of a $3.6 billion investment in its Texas plant.

Toyota announced it is moving production of its Tacoma pick-up truck from Mexico to Texas. © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

The announcement comes just days after Washington declined to renew a North American trade pact with Mexico, as well as Canada, fueling uncertainty for businesses.

Toyota said in November it planned to invest as much as $10 billion in the US over the next five years.

The world's largest automaker by vehicle sales, Toyota plans to build a second assembly line at its San Antonio factory, creating more than 2,000 jobs and increasing annual production capacity at the plant by 150,000 units, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

"The investment is aimed at further enhancing Toyota's locally rooted and competitive production system," the company said, adding that the new line is expected to become operational in 2030.

Toyota and other major automakers are shifting production to the US, as President Donald Trump raises tariffs on automobiles, steel, and aluminum, among other items.