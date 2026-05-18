Energy giants make major decision to help meet burgeoning AI power demand

Washington DC - US energy giants NextEra Energy and Dominion Energy announced Monday they will combine to create the world's largest regulated electric utility and help power surging demand from artificial intelligence data centers.

Substations, transformers and backup generators are seen at a Digital Realty data center in Ashburn, Virginia on November 12, 2025. © ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

The combined entity will serve approximately 10 million utility customer accounts across Florida, Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, and will provide 110 gigawatts of generating capacity.

NextEra is currently the biggest renewable energy developer in the US and the largest utility in the S&P 500, while Dominion is the utility responsible for powering the world's largest concentration of data centers in Northern Virginia.

"Electricity demand is rising faster than it has in decades," said NextEra chairman and CEO John Ketchum, who will lead the combined company.

"Projects are getting larger and more complex. Customers need affordable and reliable power now, not years from now."

The deal comes as rising demand for electricity from data centers has put utility companies in the spotlight, with tech firms racing to connect their facilities to the power grid amid widespread concern that the buildout will drive up electric bills for households.