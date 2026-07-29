Humanoid robots manufactured abroad banned by Trump administration

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday added humanoid and quadruped robots to a list of products and companies that are banned from being imported into the US on national security grounds.

A robot controlled by a remote control is seen during the Mobile World Congress at the Shanghai New International Expo Center on June 18, 2025. © HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP

Most humanoid robots sold in the US are manufactured abroad, particularly in China.

"Advanced robotic devices" were added to the list, the Federal Communications Commission announced Tuesday.

Certain types of drones, as well as Chinese companies Huawei and China Telecom, are already on the list, which now includes what the FCC called "mobile robots" – or robots that mimic how humans and animals walk by standing on two or four legs.

The decision was based on findings from a task force convened by the White House, which concluded that the foreign-built robots could create "a cybersecurity risk that threatens the security of critical infrastructure" and "the safety and security" of US residents.

The Pentagon and Department of Homeland Security can grant exemptions.

Most humanoid robots are currently used for industrial applications in confined spaces, such as automobile factories or storage warehouses.

Among the examples cited by the task force was the case of French programmer Sammy Azdoufal, who reportedly accessed data from thousands of robotic vacuum cleaners made by Chinese manufacturer DJI.