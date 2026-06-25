IBM unveils chip technology hailed as "landmark moment in computing"

Armonk, New York - IBM unveiled new semiconductor technology Thursday that the company says could deliver computer chips with 50% better performance while dramatically lowering power consumption.

A sign marks the entrance to IBM Corporate Headquarters in Armonk, New York. © STAN HONDA / AFP

The technology developed by IBM is not yet ready for industrial use, but the Armonk, New York-based company said it "sees a path to production in as early as the next five years."

The breakthrough could mean a major leap forward as the industry races to cram more computing power into smaller devices, but as worries grow over the tech industry's huge energy needs.

Taiwan's TSMC, the world's leading chip manufacturer, has recently begun mass-producing "2-nanometer" chips, the current cutting edge of the industry.

IBM's new "0.7-nanometer" technology would represent a dramatic step beyond that.

The nanometer, an atomic-scale unit of measurement, doesn't refer to the literal size of chips or their components, but to how densely transistors – the tiny electronic switches that make up processors – can be packed together.

The smaller the number, the more transistors can fit on a chip the size of a fingernail.

IBM's breakthrough packs nearly 100 billion transistors onto a chip that size – nearly twice the density of the 2-nanometer chip.

More transistors mean faster and more powerful computing and can help drive advances like faster smartphones and laptops, more efficient data centers, better self-driving cars, and more capable artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT.

IBM's new chip is projected to offer "up to 50% more performance, or 70% greater energy efficiency than IBM's 2-nanometer node chips," the company said.

This is considered a critical advantage as data centers worldwide grapple with artificial intelligence's enormous power demands, with local communities expressing increasing worry over the consequences of the facilities.