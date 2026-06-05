New York City's rules for AI use in schools come under fire from parents

New York, New York - New York City's first set of rules for the use of artificial intelligence in public schools is being called weak by many parents who favor a stricter approach.

Parents have slammed New York City's new policies on AI use in public schools. © IMAGO / YAY Images

The city's framework, published in March, uses a traffic light system to determine which tasks AI will be used for, with a red light blocking AI for grading students or deciding their placements and academic path through school.

A yellow light calls for careful judgment in student use, allowing students to use AI for research, exploration, and creative projects.

But parents – who voiced anger at a public meeting that lasted seven hours – want to pump the brakes, saying the rules fail to address major concerns, from the nascent technology's environmental damage to harming child mental health and cognitive development.

Several local organizations have called for a two-year moratorium on the use of AI in New York's public schools, which educate more than 900,000 students.

"The guidance lacked a lot of detail. It didn't address many major concerns," said Liat Olenick, co-founder of Climate Families NYC.

"It didn't limit student use of AI in any way – so, completely insufficient, inadequate."

Olenick's group is demanding a more rigorous rulemaking process that takes direction from neuroscientists, climate scientists, and education experts who can "really assess whether any of these tools belong in schools."

Asked for comment by AFP, the city's Department of Education said its regulations are only the first step, promising a more comprehensive guidebook later this year.