New York, New York - One of OpenAI's most advanced models broke out of a locked-down test and attacked another company's website – reviving fears that AI systems are slipping beyond their creators' control.

An OpenAI model escaped a locked-down test and attacked Hugging Face, a site where developers store and share code. © Unsplash/@siva_photography

The incident happened during what was supposed to be a "sandbox" test – a closed environment used to assess the capabilities of OpenAI's most powerful model, GPT-5.6 Sol, and its not-yet-released successor.

OpenAI runs this kind of closed testing routinely, but this time, something went wrong.

Tasked with hunting for software vulnerabilities and given no guardrails, the models broke out onto the open internet and attacked Hugging Face, a site where developers store and share code.

"It suggests that we don't know how to reliably control these models or get them to do what we want," said Jeffrey Ladish, director of Palisade Research, an independent organization that evaluates new AI models from a cybersecurity standpoint.

"These models understood that OpenAI did not want them to break out of their sandbox and hack another company," he continued, "but they did it anyway."

It's not an isolated case. In March, developers affiliated with China's Alibaba found one of their models trying, on its own initiative, to mine cryptocurrency after connecting without authorization to an outside server.

In OpenAI's case, it looks like the model escaped "before it even had a plan of what to do with internet access," Ladish said.

A model chasing "freedom" is almost predictable at this point, he added – it lets the system pursue its goals more effectively, "and that's very scary."

In early April, Sam Bowman, Anthropic's head of model safety, got an email from the company's own Mythos model – then under testing – telling him it was surfing the internet despite being isolated from it at the outset.

We "don't know how to totally prevent" that, Ladish said. "This is actually going to get harder, not easier... because they're going to get better at hiding their behavior."

OpenAI did not respond to a request for comment.