Pentagon reaches deal to expand use of Google AI after Anthropic dispute

Washington DC - The Pentagon has arranged a deal to increase its use of Google's artificial intelligence in classified operations, media outlets reported on Tuesday.

The Pentagon has reportedly reached a deal to expand its use of Google's artificial intelligence. © DANIEL SLIM / AFP

The news comes as the US military looks to wean itself off Anthropic's AI due to the company's objection to its technology being used for mass domestic surveillance or autonomous killing machines.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In February, Trump instructed the US government to "immediately cease" using Anthropic's technology after Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth designated Anthropic as a national security supply chain risk – a label typically reserved for organizations from unfriendly foreign countries.

The company is now fighting these measures in court.

Anthropic's AI model, Claude, was the only one authorized for use in classified operations within the US military.

Following the Anthropic debacle, rival OpenAI reached an agreement with the government to integrate its AI interfaces into this framework.

According to technology news website The Information, Elon Musk's AI firm xAI also struck a deal with the Pentagon after its clash with Anthropic.

"Overreliance on one vendor is never a good thing," Pentagon chief digital officer Cameron Stanley said in an interview with broadcaster CNBC.