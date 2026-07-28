US chip stocks slide on report of Chinese technological breakthrough

New York, New York - Several major US semiconductor stocks fell on Wall Street on Monday, following a report of a technological breakthrough that could accelerate the growth of China 's computer chip industry.

Several major US semiconductor stocks fell amid news of a major breakthrough for China's computer chip industry (stock image). © 123RF/vershininphoto

According to the website The Information, Chinese company Shanghai Yuliangsheng is making immersion deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography machines.

The process uses ultraviolet light to etch microscopic circuits onto silicon.

Contacted by AFP, Yuliangsheng did not immediately respond, nor did SiCarrier or Huawei, two companies with ties to the group.

Producing DUV machines would allow China to free itself from its dependence on ASML, which is subject to export restrictions outside the European Union.

China's chip industry could thereby speed up the development and production of processors, narrowing the gap with the most advanced US players, which are currently seen as superior.