Federal appeals court halts mail delivery of abortion pills – is the Supreme Court now getting involved?

Washington DC - A federal appeals court on Friday temporarily halted mail delivery of mifepristone – the medication used in the majority of abortions in the US – although a company distributing the drug said it would appeal the ruling in the Supreme Court.

On Friday, an appeals court ruled to temporarily halt mail order delivery of abortion pills, abruptly halting distribution of the drug across the US. © NATALIE BEHRING / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals delivered the order in a lawsuit brought by the state of Louisiana – which has some of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country – against the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The order by the conservative-dominated court requires women seeking abortions anywhere in the US to obtain mifepristone in person from health clinics, and bans delivery by mail or through a pharmacy.

Danco Laboratories, one of two companies distributing the drug in the US, asked for a one-week pause on the appeals court order while it prepares to bring an emergency case to the Supreme Court.

"Danco requests a temporary administrative stay of the Panel's Order for one week... to allow Danco time in which to seek relief in the United States Supreme Court," says a court filing.

The appeals court overturned a lower court ruling that allowed mifepristone to continue to be delivered by mail while the FDA conducts a review of its regulations regarding the drug.

Proponents of reviewing mifepristone's safety have cited a study, which was not peer-reviewed and was published on a website conducted by a conservative think-tank, not in a scientific journal.

The FDA originally approved mifepristone in 2000. It is the most common method for abortion care in the US and is also routinely used for managing early miscarriage.

Mifepristone, which prevents pregnancy progression, and misoprostol, which empties the uterus, are approved to terminate a pregnancy up to 70 days of gestation in the US.