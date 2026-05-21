Australian airport evacuated in razor-sharp response to laser hair removal device

Sydney, Australia – A bomb disposal unit was called to an Australian airport on Thursday, only to find the suspicious object in question was a laser hair removal device.

Australia's Avalon Airport was evacuated due to concern over what turned out to be a hair removal device. © DAVID GRAY / AFP

Avalon Airport near Melbourne, Australia, was partially evacuated in the early hours of Thursday after an item was detected during a security screening.

"The Bomb Response Unit conducted checks on an item, and it was determined to be a laser hair removal device," Victoria police told AFP in a statement.

Acting Inspector Nick Uebergang said that the suspicious device – the laser hair removal tool – along with a hot chocolate container, was kept on a conveyor belt while police were called.

"The person who had the bag wasn't too cooperative with us to start off with too, which made things a little bit difficult," he said.

Several flights were delayed or canceled due to the incident. The man was not charged, and the airport reopened later in the day.

In a statement, the airport confirmed, "The item is no longer deemed a risk."