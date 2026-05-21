Australian airport evacuated in razor-sharp response to laser hair removal device
Sydney, Australia – A bomb disposal unit was called to an Australian airport on Thursday, only to find the suspicious object in question was a laser hair removal device.
Avalon Airport near Melbourne, Australia, was partially evacuated in the early hours of Thursday after an item was detected during a security screening.
"The Bomb Response Unit conducted checks on an item, and it was determined to be a laser hair removal device," Victoria police told AFP in a statement.
Acting Inspector Nick Uebergang said that the suspicious device – the laser hair removal tool – along with a hot chocolate container, was kept on a conveyor belt while police were called.
"The person who had the bag wasn't too cooperative with us to start off with too, which made things a little bit difficult," he said.
Several flights were delayed or canceled due to the incident. The man was not charged, and the airport reopened later in the day.
In a statement, the airport confirmed, "The item is no longer deemed a risk."
"Today's response demonstrates the vigilance of the screening and security processes, with precautionary measures taken immediately to ensure the safety of passengers, staff, and the broader community," a spokesperson said.
Cover photo: DAVID GRAY / AFP