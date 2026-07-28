Boeing reports loss on costs from delayed Air Force One plane

Arlington, Virginia - Boeing reported a bigger-than-expected loss Tuesday fueled by $280 million in additional costs in outfitting two presidential planes , but said broad-based revenue growth showed progress after several troubled years.

Boeing reported a bigger-than-expected loss fueled by $280 million in additional costs in outfitting two presidential planes. © PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP

The aerospace giant scored an 8% increase in revenues to $24.6 billion on increased commercial plane deliveries and higher volume in defense, space, and security.

Boeing reported a second-quarter loss of $428 million, smaller than in the year-ago period, but bigger than projected by analysts.

The results included $280 million in losses on the VC-25B program for the presidential plane, Air Force One, which has been beset by delays and cost overruns.

The latest Air Force One expenses are for "additional production and certification resources," Boeing said in its earnings press release. The original 2018 contract was to modify and outfit two 747-8 aircraft for presidential use.

The contract aimed for initial delivery of an Air Force One aircraft by the end of 2024. The current timeframe is for delivery in mid-2028 and mid-2029.