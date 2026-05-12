Cargo plane involved in fatal Louisville crash cleared for return to flight

New York, New York - The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 – a jetliner involved in a fatal crash in November – has been cleared to return to flight, the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday.

The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 has been cleared by the FAA to return to the skies after one of the aircraft was involved in a deadly crash in Kentucky last year. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & HANDOUT / COURTESY OF X USER @RYANLSMITH / AFP

"After extensive review, the FAA approved Boeing's protocol for safely returning MD-11 airplanes to service," an FAA spokesperson said.

The agency had ordered the grounding of all MD-11s on November 9, 2025, days after an accident that killed 14 people in Louisville, Kentucky, including 11 on the ground.

The cargo plane, operated by delivery company UPS and bound for Hawaii, crashed after one of its engines detached during takeoff and caught fire. The aircraft exploded when it hit industrial buildings near the airport.

According to a preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board on November 20, a crucial component attaching the engines to the wings showed fatigue cracks and broke during takeoff.

An NTSB investigative hearing is scheduled for May 19.

Boeing – which acquired McDonnell Douglas in 1997 – announced on Monday that, following the regulatory green light, it had sent MD-11 owners instructions for carrying out inspections on their aircraft.

UPS grounded the fleet four days after the accident, and its chief executive announced in late January that the company would speed up the retirement of the entire fleet, which began in 2023.