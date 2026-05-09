Frontier plane hits pedestrian during takeoff at Denver airport

Denver, Colorado - A flight aborted its takeoff from Denver International Airport late Friday after striking a person on the runway, with at least one passenger injured, according to the airport and media reports.

A Frontier Airlines plane aborted its takeoff after striking a person on the runway at the Denver International Airport late Friday. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

Denver International Airport said in a statement that "Frontier Flight 4345 reported striking a pedestrian during takeoff" at around 11:19 PM.

The person hit "was at least partially consumed by one of the engines," ABC News reported citing an unidentified official. Their condition was not immediately clear.

The airport said "there was a brief engine fire that was promptly extinguished" by the Denver Fire Department.

"We're stopping on the runway, we just hit somebody, we have an engine fire... There was an individual walking across the runway," a pilot told air traffic controllers, according to audio from ATC.com.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and bussed passengers to the terminal, the airport said on X.

According to ABC, at least one passenger suffered minor injury.