Man nearly sucked out of "detached" airplane window during dramatic flight from Greece to Germany

Thessaloniki, Greece - A man was nearly sucked out the window of a Ryanair flight when it "detached" midair during a journey from Greece to Germany on Friday, passengers scrambling to pull him back inside.

A man was nearly sucked out the window of a Ryanair flight when it "detached" midair. © AFP/Paul Ellis

The passenger, described as a tourist from Serbia on a flight from Thessaloniki in Greece to Memmingen in Germany, has been hospitalized with friction burns but was otherwise in good condition, authorities confirmed.

"Most of us had fallen asleep, we had closed our eyes. There was a noise, like a tire bursting," a fellow passenger told Radio Thessaloniki.

"We immediately realized there had been a decompression. There were screams… for a moment, I thought someone had accidentally opened the emergency door," the woman said.

"The masks dropped and there was a strong smell. The head and shoulders of one passenger were outside the window. Fortunately, he hadn't taken off his seat belt."

Other passengers near the man helped to pull him in, she revealed.

Greek media reported the incident had occurred over North Macedonia, and said the plane's window had been broken by a piece of debris that detached from one of the plane's engines.