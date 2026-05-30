United Airlines flight forced to make emergency landing in Wisconsin after passenger attempts to storm cockpit

Madison, Wisconsin – A United Airlines flight from Chicago to Minneapolis was forced to make an emergency landing on Friday night after a passenger allegedly tried to breach the cockpit.

The Boeing 737 was en route from Chicago to Minneapolis but had to make an emergency landing in Madison (stock photo). © RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP

The incident occurred shortly after United Airlines flight UA2005 took off.

The suspect was reportedly a Russian citizen, according to the aviation portal PYOK.

The Boeing 737 was already cruising at about 30,000 feet en route to Minneapolis when the pilots suddenly changed course and initiated an immediate diversion to Madison, Wisconsin.

According to reports, the man caused trouble even before takeoff, reacting aggressively after flight attendants asked him to remain seated while the aircraft was taxiing.

In the air, the situation escalated. The passenger allegedly threatened fellow travelers and crew members before charging at the cockpit door.