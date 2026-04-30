United Airlines pilot reports possible collision with drone over San Diego

Los Angeles, California - The pilot of a commercial flight said Wednesday his plane may have been hit by a drone thousands of feet in the air as he came in to land at a US airport .

A United Airlines pilot reported Wednesday that his plane might have been hit by a drone as he began to approach a landing in San Diego (file photo). © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Recordings of the conversation between air traffic control in San Diego and a United Airlines flight reveal the pilot believed his Boeing 737 could have made contact with a small airborne device.

The incident happened around 8:30 AM local time, 90 minutes after the plane took off from San Francisco, flying at an altitude of around 3,000 feet.

"It was so small I couldn't tell," the pilot told controllers who had asked for more details about the possible drone strike.

"It was red...it was shiny."

A few minutes earlier, the pilot had radioed the control tower to ask if other aviators had reported anything unusual in the skies.

"I believe I just saw like a red small object...about 1,000 feet below us to our right," the pilot said.

A spokesman for United Airlines confirmed the potential drone sighting, but said it had caused no damage and there were no injuries among the 48 passengers and six crew on board.

"United flight 1980 reported a potential drone prior to arriving in San Diego," a statement from the airline said.

"The flight landed safely, and customers deplaned normally at the gate. Our maintenance team found no damage after thoroughly inspecting the aircraft."