United passenger repeatedly soaked by mystery liquid on flight: "They don't care, I'm just a little guy"

Chicago, Illinois - Kevin Glover from Cincinnati was on a flight from Houston to Chicago at the end of April when something totally unexpected happened!

Kevin Glover kept getting soaked by a mystery liquid on a flight from Houston to Chicago at the end of April. © Bildmontage: Instagram/Screenshots/glovesho1

A mysterious liquid started to pour down on his head during the United Airlines flight.

Glover posted an Instagram video of the unfortunate incident showing liquid running down his cap and onto his hoodie.

"I was not moved but given a few paper towels and YES on my entire flight I was soaked several times like," Glover wrote.

In an interview with People, the 39-year-old explained that the drip started before the plane took off.

Once they were in the air, he hit the call button, and a flight attendant offered him some paper towels.

"I went back to sleep after that, and it had to be maybe 30 or 40 minutes later, a huge string started leaking down and woke me up out of my sleep again," explained Glover.

The flight attendant checked the overhead compartment but found no liquid inside.