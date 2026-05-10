United passenger repeatedly soaked by mystery liquid on flight: "They don't care, I'm just a little guy"
Chicago, Illinois - Kevin Glover from Cincinnati was on a flight from Houston to Chicago at the end of April when something totally unexpected happened!
A mysterious liquid started to pour down on his head during the United Airlines flight.
Glover posted an Instagram video of the unfortunate incident showing liquid running down his cap and onto his hoodie.
"I was not moved but given a few paper towels and YES on my entire flight I was soaked several times like," Glover wrote.
In an interview with People, the 39-year-old explained that the drip started before the plane took off.
Once they were in the air, he hit the call button, and a flight attendant offered him some paper towels.
"I went back to sleep after that, and it had to be maybe 30 or 40 minutes later, a huge string started leaking down and woke me up out of my sleep again," explained Glover.
The flight attendant checked the overhead compartment but found no liquid inside.
Kevin Glover starts to feel "paranoid and concerned"
"At that point, I was a little bit more paranoid and concerned, you know, the health risk that could be associated with that liquid," Glover said.
A flight attendant suspected the drip was caused by air cabin condensation.
Several flight attendants then tried to plug the hole with napkins, Glover said. Towards the end of the flight, everything burst open again.
"It's on my face. My hoodie was already wet, this time completely soaked my hoodie. My pants, my underwear," he recalled.
Glover took to Instagram to vent his frustration, racking up more than 101,000 thousand likes on his video.
United Airlines offered him a $167 refund for that portion of his journey or a digital flight credit. Glover refused, saying he wants his entire flight reimbursed.
"They don't care, I'm just a little guy," Glover told People, describing the airline's offer as "a Band-Aid on a war wound."
Cover photo: Bildmontage: Instagram/Screenshots/glovesho1