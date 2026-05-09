Will airfares rise after Spirit exit? Experts weigh in

The demise of ultra low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines is expected to add further upward pressure to US fares, according to experts.

A Spirit Airlines message for customers is seen on a pamphlet after the company ceased global operations at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on May 2, 2026. © GIORGIO VIERA / AFP

Launched in 1992, the company is responsible for the "Spirit Effect" in which bare-bones service opens up travel to a broader slate of customers otherwise priced out of the market.

Spirit's business model of stripped-down travel that includes no free meal service, baggage transport, or other extras played a "unique and disruptive role in the industry," the US Department of Justice argued in 2023, as it sought to block a merger with JetBlue.

"When Spirit enters a new route, prices for consumers across all airlines tend to fall and demand for air travel goes up," according to the DOJ.

It said Spirit's arrival in a market led to an immediate 17% drop in fares, while its exit led to an average 30% increase.

But Spirit's halting of operations on May 2 has added to worries about higher airfares, as ticket prices already rise over soaring jet fuel costs due to the Middle East war.

Jet fuel costs for US airlines surged 56% in March from February and 30% from the year-ago period, the US Department of Transportation said this week.

Jan Brueckner, an emeritus economics professor at the University of California, Irvine, predicted that airlines would continue to offer "basic economy" fares originally unveiled to compete with Spirit and other budget carriers.

"But they may raise" the ticket price, Brueckner said. "I don't think these tickets are going away necessarily, just that they might be less attractive."

Aviation expert Richard Aboulafia of consultancy AeroDynamic said there's "no question in some markets fares will probably increase."