Amazon greenlights AI-generated shows for children

Culver City, California - Amazon MGM Studios announced Wednesday it has greenlit the first three children's shows that were created under a new initiative to use artificial intelligence in content development.

Amazon MGM Studios has approved new children's shows created using artificial intelligence. © IMAGO / SOPA Images

The GenAI Creators Fund pays filmmakers, digital creators, and startups to use AI to develop their projects in a short time frame.

Punky Duck series director Jorge Gutierrez said he is used to spending two years making a pilot, but his new show was greenlit to run on Amazon after just two months.

"The best way I can describe it is, it's like you have sex and then someone hands you the baby," Gutierrez said at the annual AI on the Lot Conference, where the first images of the approved animated series were shown. "It's pretty crazy."

Two more projects – Diana Music Hunters from Albie Hecht and Cupcake & Friends from Buzzfeed Studios – were also greenlit in a couple of months, reflecting a new approach from major studios.

Hollywood's unions and artists have raised concerns about the use of AI, with creatives, writers, and actors fearing they could be replaced by digital facsimiles.

AI Studios chief at Amazon MGM Albert Cheng told the conference that the technology won't eliminate jobs, but rather will reduce costs and timelines to make it possible to increase the number of productions.