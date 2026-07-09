11-year-old boy loses his hand in violent alligator attack: "He is definitely afraid of Florida"
Umatilla, Florida – An 11-year-old from Pennsylvania lost his hand in an alligator attack. The boy is navigating life after the animal incident and says he no longer likes Florida.
On June 27, Brodie Dituri was doing one of his favorite things: fishing at Nelson Fish Camp near Umatilla in Marion County, as People reported.
The boy had just caught a fish and was releasing it back into the water when an alligator suddenly attacked.
Peter Dituri, Brodie's dad, jumped onto the gator and tried to pry open the animal's jaws to save his son.
"There was no thought process," Peter told reporters about his actions. "It was just instinct."
With Peter on top of it, the alligator rolled, which ultimately severed Brodie's hand.
"The officers all said that if I didn’t go on top of it and had caused it to roll, it would have pulled him into the water before rolling," Peter told People.
Bystanders and rescuers quickly came to the family's aid.
Brodie was taken to a local hospital where, despite several surgeries to save the boy's hand, it was ultimately amputated at the wrist. FWC law enforcement officer dispatched the 8'7" alligator.
Brodie is recovering after alligator attack
Now, a few weeks after the incident, Brodie is recovering and navigating life after the amputation.
Peter says that they are looking at transplant and prosthetic options, but that Brodie is "leaning" towards prosthetics.
Before the traumatic incident, the family had been going down to Florida for vacation regularly.
After the accident, Brodie no longer likes his family's vacation spot: "He is definitely afraid of Florida," Peter told WESH.
"Brodie’s passion for fishing, baseball, and football have always brought him joy, and now he faces the challenge of adapting to his new circumstances while holding onto the things he loves," says the family's GoFundMe page set up to cover unexpected medical bills.
Cover photo: collage: unsplash/ Kyaw Tun & screenshot/Gofundme/ Support Brodie’s Recovery After Alligator Attack