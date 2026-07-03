250-pound "rock" stuck in the swamp turns out to be a sea turtle in mortal need!

Georgia – You really have to look closely here: what first looks like a dirty rock is actually an animal in mortal danger! In the swamps of Georgia, a sea turtle got stuck. This critter weighed more than 250 pounds!

At first glance, this poor sea turtle is hardly recognizable. © Screenshot/Facebook/Tybee Island Marine Science Center

The Tybee Island Marine Science Center (TIMSC) recently reported on its Facebook page about the discovery of a stranded turtle.

According to the report, Tammy Smith — a longtime volunteer with sea turtles — found the animal in the marsh grass of the Savannah River’s tributaries, far from the beach.

TIMSC curator Sarah Alley was alerted by Smith and was able to confirm on site that the animal was an adult female Loggerhead turtle.

She notified the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) biologists, who still had a long way to go before they could assist the creature.

"The plan was to keep the turtle cooled off with water and wet towels until DNR was able to arrive. Luckily, I also had my beach umbrella in the car and was able to keep her shaded," Alley said.

She tended to the sea turtle for three hours, naming it Wilbur after the kindly pig in the iconic kids' book, Charlotte's Web.

"I decided to call her Wilbur because she was like a little marsh piggy, slapping her flippers in the mud when I got there," the rescuer explained.