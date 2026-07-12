A wild sight! This unlikely animal pairing that has the internet stunned
Dutch Harbor, Alaska – These unlikely animal friends stunned drivers who witnessed the completely bonkers scene in an Alaskan meadow.
Rene Rivera and his friends were out in Dutch Harbor when something on the roadside caught their eye.
On a bench in a grassy area in front of a building, two wild animals linked up in an utterly unexpected pairing: a red fox and a bald eagle.
The two predators faced each other across the table, seemingly holding an important “meeting.” They behaved completely peacefully, almost amicably.
“[We were] just cruising around and got lucky enough to notice it,” Rivera recalled to The Dodo.
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Riley Woodford of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game was able to give the all‑clear at first glance of the footage – the animals’ behavior had nothing to do with their condition.
“I’d say the fox and the eagle are perfectly healthy and this is fairly normal animal behavior. It does make an eye-catching video, and it is a bit unusual, but it’s not surprising," Woodford said. "A fox and a bald eagle are not really at odds. Bald eagles primarily eat fish ... It’s very unlikely to target a healthy adult fox as a prey item. And vice versa — a fox is not going to jump a bald eagle.”
The officer suspects the animals chose that spot independently and, after meeting several times, simply got used to each other. They may even have felt comfortable being near one another.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Rene Rivera