A wild sight! This unlikely animal pairing that has the internet stunned

Dutch Harbor, Alaska – These unlikely animal friends stunned drivers who witnessed the completely bonkers scene in an Alaskan meadow.

A bald eagle and a fox settled together at a picnic table in Alaska. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Rene Rivera

Rene Rivera and his friends were out in Dutch Harbor when something on the roadside caught their eye.

On a bench in a grassy area in front of a building, two wild animals linked up in an utterly unexpected pairing: a red fox and a bald eagle.

The two predators faced each other across the table, seemingly holding an important “meeting.” They behaved completely peacefully, almost amicably.

“[We were] just cruising around and got lucky enough to notice it,” Rivera recalled to The Dodo.