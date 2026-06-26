Alligator wanders onto construction site – and what happens next leaves everyone amazed!
Fulshear, Texas – A scaly troublemaker sparked a police operation in Fulshear, Texas! The cause: a small crocodile had wandered onto a construction site, causing a stir.
"With all the construction on the Westpark Tollway, a young alligator apparently took a wrong turn and ended up stranded in the work zone," the Fulshear Police Department reported on Facebook.
Following the unusual discovery, the workers kept a close eye on the "confused 'investi-GATOR'" and ensured its safety until help arrived.
The crew prevented the alligator from getting into danger or disrupting the construction work.
Just minutes after the animal was found, Police Lieutenant Henry arrived on the scene.
"Lieutenant Henry took the little traveler into custody without incident and safely returned him to a nearby lake," the post continued.
Footage of the operation showed the officer with an animal catcher – the only way the small alligator could be gently released back into the wild.
Facebook users are thrilled with the rescue operation
The post on social media not only left construction workers with amazed expressions – even some platform users could hardly believe their eyes!
In addition to abundant praise, Henry received many comments for his relaxed yet cautious handling of the scaly quadruped.
"He made that look so easy," one Facebook user wrote, while another thanked the officer for his work with regional animal protection.
Cover photo: Collage: Fulshear Police