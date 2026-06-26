Alligator wanders onto construction site – and what happens next leaves everyone amazed!

Fulshear, Texas – A scaly troublemaker sparked a police operation in Fulshear, Texas! The cause: a small crocodile had wandered onto a construction site, causing a stir.

On Tuesday, construction workers in Texas discovered a small alligator and immediately contacted local authorities. © Collage: Fulshear Police

"With all the construction on the Westpark Tollway, a young alligator apparently took a wrong turn and ended up stranded in the work zone," the Fulshear Police Department reported on Facebook.

Following the unusual discovery, the workers kept a close eye on the "confused 'investi-GATOR'" and ensured its safety until help arrived.

The crew prevented the alligator from getting into danger or disrupting the construction work.

Just minutes after the animal was found, Police Lieutenant Henry arrived on the scene.

"Lieutenant Henry took the little traveler into custody without incident and safely returned him to a nearby lake," the post continued.

Footage of the operation showed the officer with an animal catcher – the only way the small alligator could be gently released back into the wild.