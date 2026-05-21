Antarctic talks fail to better protect endangered emperor penguins

Hiroshima, Japan - China and Russia blocked annual talks on Antarctica from agreeing to upgrade protections for endangered emperor penguins, officials said Thursday, despite growing threats posed to the continent by climate change and overtourism.

Emperor penguins, now declared endangered, dive into the water in Antarctica. © PETER BUCKTROUT / BRITISH ANTARCTIC SURVEY / AFP The meeting, held this year in Japan's Hiroshima region, wrapped up Thursday, with participants comprising the original 12 nations that signed the Antarctic Treaty – which now has 58 parties – as well as 17 others that conduct substantial research activity there. Among the most closely watched issues this year was the status of emperor penguins, which last month the International Union for the Conservation of Nature declared endangered. Conservation activists were counting on the Hiroshima meeting to declare the bird on Antarctica a specially protected species so that restrictions would be placed on shipping and tourism now adding pressure on the penguins. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. RFK Jr. purges healthcare experts from key preventative care services panel Their numbers have plummeted primarily due to climate change that causes the sea ice where they live, hunt, and breed to break up earlier in the year.

China "strongly opposed" specially protected species status

Two young emperor penguins are pictured together in Antarctica. © PETER FRETWELL / BRITISH ANTARCTIC SURVEY / AFP While the meeting affirmed the protection of emperor penguins as a priority, it stopped short of granting the specially protected species status. China in particular "strongly opposed" the designation, with "Russia aligning itself with China," Hideki Uyama of Japan's foreign affairs ministry, who chaired the meeting, told a news conference after it ended. While China recognized the survival risk for emperor penguins and even conceded the need to prioritize their protection, it maintained the upgraded designation would be "premature" and that alternatives should be pursued, Uyama said. Dogs Dachshund wows the internet with her incredible skateboarding skills "It was very disappointing that we failed to reach consensus," he said. At the same time, he described it as "an important step forward" that all participants concurred on continuing discussions on how to better protect the penguins and control human activity in the Antarctic.

Rapid rise of tourism in Antarctica sparks concerns

Tourists visit Whaler’s Bay at Deception Island in the western Antarctic Peninsula. © JUAN BARRETO / AFP Rod Downie, conservation group WWF's chief advisor on polar and oceans, said decision-making under the Antarctic Treaty was "failing to keep pace with the rapid rate of climate change." It is "deeply concerning that a very small minority of parties blocked consensus on this critical designation," he said in a statement. Also at issue at the meeting was how to manage the rising number of tourists flocking to the fragile continent. Almost 120,000 visited Antarctica in 2024-25 – and delegates mulled potential restrictions on areas or activities, as well as possible quotas. The meeting agreed that existing environment assessment systems and guidelines should be utilized to strengthen measures against tourism activity, Uyama said. The Antarctic and Southern Ocean Coalition (ASOC) – a global alliance of environmental organizations – hailed "progress in negotiations towards a framework for regulating tourism."