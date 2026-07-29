Brutally sunburnt pig sparks contentious animal cruelty case in Florida

Pinellas County, Florida - About a year ago, a 350-pound pig aptly named Waddles was rescued from the SPCA Tampa Bay, Florida. The animal was in bad shape, and now, he's at the center of an animal cruelty case that could lead to the closure of the shelter.

The hefty four‑legged Waddles was handed over to the SPCA Tampa Bay in 2024—with drastic consequences. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Pork Butt Pastures Inc. Nonprofit Pig Rescue & Boarding

Before Waddles was turned over to SPCA Tampa Bay, he lived with a loving family, the Hernandezes. After raising Waddles from piglet to porker, a devastating hurricane and the pig's expensive appetite forced the family, which was moving to Missouri, to give up the hog.

His family thought he'd be safe at the SPCA Tampa Bay, but that wasn't the case.

Officials said Waddles was severely dehydrated and sunburnt. According to the police, the pig had suffered horrific burns and had multiple open wounds.

Even worse, the animal's hooves were so overgrown he could barely walk to get out of the sun.

"When I got there to see him, I was absolutely horrified at the condition he was in," Waddle's rescuer, Kelly Dill, told FOX13. "He was raw and bloody, with no water – just out in the hot sun, roasting."

Dill, who runs Pork Butt Pastures pig rescue, took Waddle to her Plant City farm and got to work caring for the porker.

Following the pig's rescue, the county's animal services department cited the SPCA for failing to ensure that the pig had access to shelter that would have protected him from the sun. At the time, the organization paid a $223 fine to resolve the case, but, as the Tampa Times reported, they took it back.

The SPCA is now arguing that the board didn't realize that by paying the fine they were admitting guilt in an animal cruelty case – a charge that could strip the organization of its license.