Box of kittens found at shelter's door – but that was only the beginning

Pontiac, Michigan - Rescuing abandoned cats is part of the job, but Michigan shelter workers got a real shock after taking care of the box of kittens found at their front door!

After a box full of kittens was left in front of an animal shelter, the security camera captured even more feline drama. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@mi_animalrescueleague

The executive director of the Michigan Animal Rescue League, Magee Humes, was off the clock when she got a notification that the shelter's motion sensor had been triggered.

Thanks to the security camera livestream, Magee spotted an abandoned box at the facility's front door. She could already guess what was inside.

"[W]e've seen this kind of thing too many times before, and the box usually contains animals who need our help," Tommy Sanfilippo, MARL's content coordinator, told The Dodo.

The employee didn't hesitate and headed straight to the shelter. Upon arrival, she peeked into the cardboard box and was greeted by five tiny kittens.

"They had lots of fleas, so some late-night flea baths were in order," Sanfilippo explained.

While the staff was cleaning up the kittens, a fully grown cat appeared at the window and started meowing loudly. "She seemed to be super interested in the kittens," Sanfilippo said.