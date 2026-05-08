Cat arrives to the shelter covered in red, but it isn't blood – what's going on here?

Merriam, Kansas - At first, this poor cat could only be seen through the bars of her transport box. But even then, the staff at the Great Plains SPCA in Kansas were rubbing their eyes in amazement. They all had one question on their lips: " Is this cat pink ?"

Last week, Casper the cat caused a stir: why was he pink? © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@greatplainsspca

It quickly became clear that yes, Casper the cat had pink fur.

This naturally led to the next question: how had this happened?

According to the good folks at Great Plains SPCA, Casper had actually gotten himself into this colorful situation!

A viral video showing his unique predicament explains that the cat's previous owner was dying their hair when the white cat "decided to help" and jumped into the mixture.

The unfortunate kitty was soon literally caught red-handed – er, red-pawed.

But was this mishap the reason he was given up for adoption?

On the contrary! The shelter explained that his owner lost their housing soon after the incident, and so he was surrendered to the SPCA.

This left the question of what to do with Casper's fur. Could they de-pinkify him?