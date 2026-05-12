Cat craves bizarre "treat" in hysterical video: "She requires 1 lettuce leaf daily"

Los Angeles, California - Biscuit the cat has a rather unusual favorite food! Instead of classic treats, the kitty craves lettuce leaves. Rapunzel, anyone?

Nothing tastes as good as lettuce. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagrams/@biscuitqueenla

Biscuit storms into the kitchen full of enthusiasm as soon as she gets a craving for her favorite snack – fresh lettuce!

In a cute video, the gray and white kitty runs purposefully to a plant cabinet where her family grows lettuce, among other things.

As soon as her owner picks a leaf, Biscuit meows excitedly and grabs the greens with visible glee.

According to her owner, Biscuit needs at least one lettuce leaf every day to be satisfied.

As she revealed in her video, the lettuce is now even grown especially for the little gourmande.

The adorable clip went viral within a short space of time, and it's easy to see why!